9 Suspects Facing Death Sentences Over 2 Tons of Marijuana

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Nine suspects involved in the distribution of 2.1 tons of Marijuana are facing death penalties, following their arrest in different areas. They are suspected to be members of a national network from Aceh, West Sumatra.



The Head of Criminal Investigation Agency of the National Police, Commissioner General Budi Waseso said, the network was revealed from Jhony's arrest in April 13 in Pasar Baru, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta, along with 10 kilograms of Marijuana as evidence.



Police investigation resulted in the arrest of Rusdi and Sulaiman in Slipi highway toll, as 1.4 tons of distribution-ready Marijuana was found in a white Fuso truck bearing the license plate of BK 9224 CH, on May 1. "The case was handled by West and South Jakarta Police Resorts," Budi said in Bhayangkara Field, Trunojoyo, South Jakarta, Monday (5/11/2015).



Previously, the Narcotics Detective Squad of South Jakarta Police have apprehended four suspects, Jayadi, Sudaryatno, Ponto Khair Iskandar and Muhammad Iqbal, with the possession of 166 kilograms of distribution-ready Marijuana and a vehicle unit. "The total value is around Rp6.4 billion," Budi added.



The illegal goods were delivered from Aceh through land-transportation, as they were planned to be stashed in a warehouse in Sukabumi, West Java, prior to distribution. The perpetrators disguised the delivery by stacking fruits and vegetables which stale easily. "The delivered goods were covered by vegetables and fruits, disguising the smell of Marijuana," he explained.



The nine suspects are charged with Article 115 juncto Article 132 of Narcotics Law, with the penalty of death. "The maximum penalty is death," Budi reaffirmed. (Eps)

